Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit kicks off in Bishkek

World
June 14, 8:41 UTC+3 BISHKEK

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the leaders plan to discuss the current condition and prospects for expanding cooperation in SCO

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Ala-Archa residence in Bishkek where the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is about to start. Putin was greeted by his Kyrgystani counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov. The leaders went to the hall where the meeting in the narrow format will be held behind closed doors. Among participants in the meeting are the leaders of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the leaders plan to discuss the current condition and prospects for expanding cooperation in SCO in such spheres as security, fighting against terrorism and drug trafficking, economic development, industry, humanitarian cooperation. The participants in the meeting will also discuss the situation in Afghanistan and in the Middle East, Ushakov said.

Ushakov added that at the meeting, Putin will explain Russia's approach to settlement in Syria, will touch upon the Iranian nuclear deal and talk about "activities in the framework of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group." Putin will also emphasize "the importance of further increasing the SCO's input into forming a global world order with UN's central role; of expanding cooperation between SCO, UN and other international structures, first of all on issues of coordinating joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism.".

