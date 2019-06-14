Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN SC calls for investigating attack on tankers in Gulf of Oman — Kuwait's envoy

World
June 14, 4:57 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi said that the attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman is "a violation of international law"

© EPA-EFE/IRIB NEWS HANDOUT

UNITED NATIONS, June 14. /TASS/. Member countries of the UN Security Council have called for an investigation into the attacks on the two tankes in the Gulf of Oman, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi said on Thursday.

"We were glad to find that all UN SC members condemned the attacks," Al-Otaibi said. "This attack is a violation of international law, this is a crime," he added.

"We want a thorough investigation so that we know who stands behind this incident," he noted. "Everybody wants an unbiased and objective investigation. However, there have been no proposals, no decisions by the UN Security Council yet on who should conduct this investigation," the diplomat said.

"We have not discussed any evidence," Al-Otaibi noted. He reminded that UN SC held "preliminary consultations."

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

