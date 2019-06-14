Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Groysman says he is ready to serve as prime minister again after Ukraine snap election

World
June 14, 2:06 UTC+3 KIEV

Snap parliamentary election in Ukraine is scheduled for July 21

Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman

© EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman said that he is ready to head the government again after snap parliamentary elections.

Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Ukraine’s government

"I am ready to be a candidate for the position of a prime minister again," Groysman told 1+1 Ukrainian TV channel on Thursday.

He said that he will run for parliament with his party "Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy" in order to bring a team of professionals "with a concrete agenda" to the Verkhovna Rada.

The Ukrainian parliament earlier refused to accept Groysman's resignation from the post of the prime minister. On May 20, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Groysman should be dismissed.

Snap parliamentary election in Ukraine is scheduled for July 21. In accordance with the Ukrainian law, the government is dissolved before the new parliamentary elections.

