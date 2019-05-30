Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Ukraine’s government

World
May 30, 14:07 UTC+3

Thus, the government will continue to perform its obligations in full composition until the parliamentary election

© Piotr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, May 30. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada did not accept Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman’s resignation. The prime minister’s note of resignation was backed by 97 MPs, with the minimal necessary number being 226, on Thursday.

Thus, the government will continue to perform its obligations in full composition until the parliamentary election.

Groisman said before the election that he will accept any Rada’s decision. "I will accept any decision with respect. My decision to resign was not emotional: it is a position, and I have never in my life shifted responsibility to anyone," he said.

After the election he stated that he is ready to continue work, noting that the country is currently seeing a difficult situation. "For example, this year we will have to pay 417 billion hryvnias ($15.6 billion) as national debt service payment, which is one-third of Ukraine’s budget," the prime minister highlighted. He promised to continue the started reforms and said that "these reforms will take less time if parliamentary factions join and vote."

The Ukrainian prime minister declared his decision to resign on May 20, after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated during inauguration in his address to the Ukrainian people that the government should be dissolved. Under Ukraine’s Constitution, the government automatically resigns after new Verkhovna Rada is elected, not after a new president’s election. Thus, Zelensky has no legislative powers to make the cabinet of ministers resign ahead of the July 21 early parliamentary election.

Groisman has served as Ukraine’s prime minister since April 14, 2016.

