Zelensky’s decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections for July 21 comes into force

KIEV, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree on the dissolution of Verkhovna Rada and holding the snap parliamentary elections on July 21 has been published in the Uryadovy Kuryer government newspaper, which means that the document has officially come into force.

Zelensky signed the decree dissolving the Ukrainian Parliament and announcing the snap elections the next day after his inauguration - on May 21. The head of state pointed to the lack of a ruling parliamentary coalition lasting more than 30 days as the reason for dissolving Rada, citing the corresponding articles of the constitution.

Having signed the decree, Zelensky called on Rada Chairman Andrey Parubiy to convene a special parliamentary meeting on Wednesday "to introduce amendments to the parliamentary election legislation." However, yesterday MPs refused to add the presidential bill to the Parliament’s agenda.