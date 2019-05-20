Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Vladimir Zelensky sworn in as President of Ukraine

World
May 20, 10:29 UTC+3

The new president pledged to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine

© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

KIEV, May 20. / TASS /. Vladimir Zelensky took the oath as President of Ukraine at the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada) meeting on Monday.

"I pledge to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with all my deeds, to take care of the welfare of the Fatherland and the welfare of the Ukrainian people, to defend the rights and freedoms of citizens, to observe the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all compatriots, to raise the authority of Ukraine in the world", the new President said.

After that, Zelensky was presented with symbols of power - a mace, a badge of the President of Ukraine and the official seal, and the head of the Central Electoral Commission Tatyana Slipachuk, presented Zelensky the identification of the head of state.

