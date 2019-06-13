Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US destroyer takes onboard mariners from attacked tanker in Gulf of Oman

World
June 13, 21:28 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Twenty-one mariners from the M/V Kokuka Courageous, who abandoned ship, are currently aboard USS Bainbridge

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Crewmembers of the Kokuka Courageous tanker that was attacked in the Gulf of Oman have been taken aboard the Bainbridge guided missile destroyer of the US Navy, US Central Command spokesman Army Lt. Col. Earl Brown said on Thursday.

Read also

Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media

"Twenty-one mariners from the M/V Kokuka Courageous, who abandoned ship, are currently aboard USS Bainbridge," he said in a statement.

"US Naval Forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12a.m. local time and a second one at 7:00 a.m.," he said. "US Naval Forces Central Command received the calls from the M/V Front Altair and M/V Kokuka Courageous, who were operating in international waters of the Gulf of Oman."

"USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) was operating in the vicinity and provided immediate assistance to the M/V Kokuka Courageous," he said, adding that a Navy P-8 is also providing support.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Northern Fleet air defense troops hold drills with advanced missile systems
2
Putin invites Indian prime minister to attend Eastern Economic Forum as main guest
3
US destroyer takes onboard mariners from attacked tanker in Gulf of Oman
4
Ankara hopes that Washington will change its position on S-400 deliveries
5
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
6
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
7
Regaining leadership in space is matter of prestige and security for Russia, PM says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT