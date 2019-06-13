Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s Zelensky not ready to recognize special status of Donbass — opposition

World
June 13, 5:30 UTC+3 KIEV

So far, Kiev has refused to implement the political section of the Minsk agreements

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 13. /TASS/. One of leaders of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, is convinced that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is not ready to recognize the special status of the country’s eastern regions.

"Zelensky is not ready to recognize the special status of Donbass, he is not going to sign the amnesty [law], has no plans to engage in direct talks with Russia. That’s why, at present, I really see no evidence that he and his team are truly seeking peace," Medvedchuk wrote in his Twitter on Wednesday.

The Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements on the settlement in the Donbass region was signed in February 2015 following the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) summit. It stipulates a ceasefire, withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement, the start of a dialogue on restoring social and economic ties between Kiev and the Donbass region along with the constitutional reform to decentralize power by granting a special status to certain districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

However, Kiev refused to comply with the political provisions of the agreement, citing unsettled security issues as the reason.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 5 mln people take part in nationwide Russia Day celebrations
2
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
3
Iran’s withdrawal from NPT to harm global security — senior Russian diplomat
4
Donetsk refutes Kiev’s claims of its troops advancing west of Donetsk
5
Turkey again confirms that deal with Russia on S400 systems remains in place
6
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
7
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT