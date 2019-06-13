Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Donetsk refutes Kiev’s claims of its troops advancing west of Donetsk

World
June 13, 5:20 UTC+3 DONETSK

Currently, the spring ceasefire is formally in force in Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. Kiev’s claims that its troops advanced and seized territories west of Donetsk on Wednesday are untrue, the deputy head of Donetsk People’s Republic militia, Eduard Basurin, has said.

Read also
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky not ready to establish direct dialogue with Donbass — DPR

"I confirm that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have intensified their shelling attacks, this is indeed so. I do not confirm their advanced in the Maryinka region," the official was quoted as saying by the Donetsk News Agency on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian officials claimed that the country’s armed forces advanced to new positions in the city of Maryinka west of Donetsk.

Currently, the spring ceasefire is formally in force in Donbass, which came into effect overnight to March 8. The Kiev forces violated it five minutes after it had been introduced.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 5 mln people take part in nationwide Russia Day celebrations
2
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
3
Iran’s withdrawal from NPT to harm global security — senior Russian diplomat
4
Donetsk refutes Kiev’s claims of its troops advancing west of Donetsk
5
Turkey again confirms that deal with Russia on S400 systems remains in place
6
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
7
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT