DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. Kiev’s claims that its troops advanced and seized territories west of Donetsk on Wednesday are untrue, the deputy head of Donetsk People’s Republic militia, Eduard Basurin, has said.

"I confirm that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have intensified their shelling attacks, this is indeed so. I do not confirm their advanced in the Maryinka region," the official was quoted as saying by the Donetsk News Agency on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian officials claimed that the country’s armed forces advanced to new positions in the city of Maryinka west of Donetsk.

Currently, the spring ceasefire is formally in force in Donbass, which came into effect overnight to March 8. The Kiev forces violated it five minutes after it had been introduced.