Some Western states want Iran to violate nuclear deal, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Some Western partners want Iran to make a mistake and declare steps, which will be in breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an international forum, the Primakov Readings, on Tuesday.

"As far as the prospects of preserving the JCPOA are concerned, here a lot depends of the Europeans. I will be waiting with interest for a briefing on the outcome of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’s trip to Tehran," Lavrov said.

"I’m not ruling out that some our partners want Iran to make a mistake and declare certain steps that are not in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Lavrov said, adding that "then someone in the West would breathe easily and shun the responsibility with a clean conscience."

"This will be very regrettable," Lavrov said, noting that he expects that Europe will be committed to the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

On May 8, 2018 the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and slapped a number of economic sanctions on Iran, seeking to fully halt its oil exports. A year later, Tehran declared that it would stop complying with the deal’s terms on the limits of low-enriched uranium and heavy water. Iran also announced plans to stop modernizing the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor if the nuclear deal’s participants failed to offset the US sanctions within 60 days.