Putin may meet with Palestinian leader in Dushanbe on June 15

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may talk to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, on June 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"So far, no separate full-format meeting has been planned. In any case, Putin will communicate with all participants on the sidelines," Peskov said, when asked whether this meeting had been included in the Russian leader’s schedule.