Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia showed strength of Russia-China ties, Beijing says

World
June 10, 12:39 UTC+3 BEIJING

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Xi "elaborated on his point of view concerning sustainable development"

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

© Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP

BEIJING, June 10. /TASS/. The recently completed visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian was successful and testified to the unprecedented level of relations between the two countries, who are stabilizing the international situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

"The Chinese side is very satisfied by the results of this visit, <…> during which the steps were taken to lift the Chinese-Russian ties to a new level and establish all-encompassing partner relations of the two countries in the new era of development," he told a regularly held briefing.

This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour

According to the diplomat, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Xi Jinping "elaborated on his point of view concerning sustainable development." "This visit has yet again shown that our all-inclusive partner relation with Russia are at its best stage of development," he concluded, underlining that at the backdrop of instability of the foreign police arena, the active cooperation of China and Russia will promote global stabilization.

Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia on June 5-7, when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian leadership, as well as took part in the SPIEF.

Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
