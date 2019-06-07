Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour

Society & Culture
June 07, 17:36 UTC+3

Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1062633.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1062633.sliderLength-1}}
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping leaving autographs on a Havel F7 car during a presentation of the investment project on opening the Great Wall Motors' new Haval car factory in Russia’s Tula region, at the Moscow Kremlin, June 5
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping leaving autographs on a Havel F7 car during a presentation of the investment project on opening the Great Wall Motors' new Haval car factory in Russia’s Tula region, at the Moscow Kremlin, June 5
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping leaving autographs on a Havel F7 car during a presentation of the investment project on opening the Great Wall Motors' new Haval car factory in Russia’s Tula region, at the Moscow Kremlin, June 5
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Visitors looking at a three-year-ol male giant panda, Ru Yi, in Moscow Zoo, June 6
Visitors looking at a three-year-ol male giant panda, Ru Yi, in Moscow Zoo, June 6
Visitors looking at a three-year-ol male giant panda, Ru Yi, in Moscow Zoo, June 6
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Servicemen taking part in a survival trail, Stage 2 of the Seaborne Assault competition as part of 2019 Army Games, an international event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, at Khmelyovka range, Kaliningrad region, June 5
Servicemen taking part in a survival trail, Stage 2 of the Seaborne Assault competition as part of 2019 Army Games, an international event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, at Khmelyovka range, Kaliningrad region, June 5
Servicemen taking part in a survival trail, Stage 2 of the Seaborne Assault competition as part of 2019 Army Games, an international event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, at Khmelyovka range, Kaliningrad region, June 5
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Members of the Valery Khalilov Moscow Suvorov Military Music College band performing outside Moscow's Kazansky Railway Station as part of the 2019 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, Moscow, June 1
Members of the Valery Khalilov Moscow Suvorov Military Music College band performing outside Moscow's Kazansky Railway Station as part of the 2019 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, Moscow, June 1
Members of the Valery Khalilov Moscow Suvorov Military Music College band performing outside Moscow's Kazansky Railway Station as part of the 2019 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, Moscow, June 1
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Two Amsterdam residents and two tourists are on speed date at a church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 5. The couples that are formed from the speed dates will marry for one day, this stunt should create a sincere bond between tourists and residents
Two Amsterdam residents and two tourists are on speed date at a church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 5. The couples that are formed from the speed dates will marry for one day, this stunt should create a sincere bond between tourists and residents
Two Amsterdam residents and two tourists are on speed date at a church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 5. The couples that are formed from the speed dates will marry for one day, this stunt should create a sincere bond between tourists and residents
© EPA-EFE/LEVIN DEN BOER
Iranians taking part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, June 5
Iranians taking part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, June 5
Iranians taking part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, June 5
© EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A woman poses for portraits in AC/DC Lane in Melbourne, June 5. Australia's largest pop culture gathering, Oz Comic-Con, takes place in Melbourne on the 8th and 9th of June
A woman poses for portraits in AC/DC Lane in Melbourne, June 5. Australia's largest pop culture gathering, Oz Comic-Con, takes place in Melbourne on the 8th and 9th of June
A woman poses for portraits in AC/DC Lane in Melbourne, June 5. Australia's largest pop culture gathering, Oz Comic-Con, takes place in Melbourne on the 8th and 9th of June
© EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES
US President Donald Trump reviewing an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, June 3
US President Donald Trump reviewing an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, June 3
US President Donald Trump reviewing an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, June 3
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Students cleaning the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4
Students cleaning the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4
Students cleaning the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4
© AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Liverpool supporters greeting the team during the Liverpool victory parade in Liverpool, Britain, June 2. Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions league final against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain
Liverpool supporters greeting the team during the Liverpool victory parade in Liverpool, Britain, June 2. Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions league final against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain
Liverpool supporters greeting the team during the Liverpool victory parade in Liverpool, Britain, June 2. Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions league final against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain
© EPA-EFE/JON SUPER
Editors choice
A giant panda sitting in the enclosure at the zoo in Moscow
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo June 06, 14:00
A view of the Kamchatka River, Kamchatka Peninsula
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty June 05, 18:30
Believers gathering by the Kul Sharif Mosque for celebrations of Eid al-Fitr in Kazan
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan June 04, 14:39
The 5-kilometer Color Run was held in Moscow
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’ June 03, 14:23
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump May 31, 16:37
A girl is seen by a fountain in Manezhnaya Square in Moscow
Summer starts early in Moscow as heat hits the capital May 30, 14:39
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1062633'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1062633'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping leaving autographs on a Havel F7 car during a presentation of the investment project on opening the Great Wall Motors' new Haval car factory in Russia’s Tula region, at the Moscow Kremlin, June 5
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Visitors looking at a three-year-ol male giant panda, Ru Yi, in Moscow Zoo, June 6
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Servicemen taking part in a survival trail, Stage 2 of the Seaborne Assault competition as part of 2019 Army Games, an international event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, at Khmelyovka range, Kaliningrad region, June 5
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Members of the Valery Khalilov Moscow Suvorov Military Music College band performing outside Moscow's Kazansky Railway Station as part of the 2019 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, Moscow, June 1
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Two Amsterdam residents and two tourists are on speed date at a church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 5. The couples that are formed from the speed dates will marry for one day, this stunt should create a sincere bond between tourists and residents
© EPA-EFE/LEVIN DEN BOER
Iranians taking part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, June 5
© EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A woman poses for portraits in AC/DC Lane in Melbourne, June 5. Australia's largest pop culture gathering, Oz Comic-Con, takes place in Melbourne on the 8th and 9th of June
© EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES
US President Donald Trump reviewing an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, June 3
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Students cleaning the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4
© AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Liverpool supporters greeting the team during the Liverpool victory parade in Liverpool, Britain, June 2. Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions league final against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain
© EPA-EFE/JON SUPER

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meeting, Moscow Zoo welcoming two giant pandas, Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK and other snapshots of the week. Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
US wants to oust Russia from European markets through sanctions, speaker says
3
May steps down as Conservative leader
4
Nornickel: Smart City technology could be solution for Russia’s remote regions
5
Murmansk, Rosatom agree to work on Smart City project
6
US Navy calls Russian military’s actions in East China Sea ‘unprofessional’
7
Putin dismisses theories on Russia-Belarus integration by 2024
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT