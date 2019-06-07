This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping leaving autographs on a Havel F7 car during a presentation of the investment project on opening the Great Wall Motors' new Haval car factory in Russia’s Tula region, at the Moscow Kremlin, June 5
Visitors looking at a three-year-ol male giant panda, Ru Yi, in Moscow Zoo, June 6
Servicemen taking part in a survival trail, Stage 2 of the Seaborne Assault competition as part of 2019 Army Games, an international event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, at Khmelyovka range, Kaliningrad region, June 5
Members of the Valery Khalilov Moscow Suvorov Military Music College band performing outside Moscow's Kazansky Railway Station as part of the 2019 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, Moscow, June 1
Two Amsterdam residents and two tourists are on speed date at a church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 5. The couples that are formed from the speed dates will marry for one day, this stunt should create a sincere bond between tourists and residents
Iranians taking part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, June 5
A woman poses for portraits in AC/DC Lane in Melbourne, June 5. Australia's largest pop culture gathering, Oz Comic-Con, takes place in Melbourne on the 8th and 9th of June
US President Donald Trump reviewing an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, June 3
Students cleaning the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4
Liverpool supporters greeting the team during the Liverpool victory parade in Liverpool, Britain, June 2. Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions league final against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain
