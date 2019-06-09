Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moldova’s Constitutional Court rules on dissolving parliament

World
June 09, 11:07 UTC+3 CHISINAU

The Constitutional Court has stated the need to dissolve the 10th parliament over its inability to meet the deadline on approving the government, stipulated by Article 85.1 of the Constitution

© EPA-EFE/STR

CHISINAU, June 9. /TASS/. Moldova’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the parliament should be dissolved at the request of Pavel Filip, a former prime minister who was replaced by Maia Sandu on Saturday.

"The Constitutional Court has stated the need to dissolve the 10th parliament over its inability to meet the deadline on approving the government, stipulated by Article 85.1 of the Constitution," the court’s head Mihai Poalelungi said.

Moldova’s parliament, which failed to establish the ruling coalition and the government after the February elections, on Saturday managed to overcome the risk of dissolution and setting early polls. This happened after the Party of Socialists supporting Moldovan President Igor Dodon agreed with the pro-EU bloc Acum to oppose the Democratic Party led by Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and the cabinet.

The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected as the parliament’s speaker, and the government was set up led by Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who heads the Party of Action and Solidarity, which is part of the Acum bloc. Later the supporters of the Democratic Party blocked entrances to the government and the ministries.

The embassies of the United States, Russia and the European Union in Moldova welcomed the efforts of the parliamentary parties on finding the way out of the political crisis. President Dodon warned them that the situation in the republic could be destabilized.

