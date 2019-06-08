US, Mexico reach migration agreement — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. The United States and Mexico has reached an agreement on migration issues, and Washington suspended the introduction of its tariffs expected on Monday, US President Donald Trump announced.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," the US leader wrote in a Twitter post.

Mexico, in turn, vowed to toughen its migration policies.

"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States," Trump said.

The details of the agreement will be published by the US Department of State soon, he added.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also confirmed the information in a Twitter post.

"The US will not impose tariffs starting from Monday [June 10]," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone who helped us."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador welcomed the agreement.

"Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, we managed to avoid tariffs on Mexican goods, exported to the US," the president wrote oh his Twitter page. "Anyway, tomorrow (on Saturday - TASS) we will gather in Tijuana <...> to celebrate this."

On May 30, Trump announced he would impose a 5% tariff on goods from Mexico due to the migration crisis on the border between the two states. On the following day, he said that the move would help to curb not just illegal migration, but also the flow of drugs from the neighboring state. Ebrard replied that his country was not responsible "for the inflow of migrants from Central America and other states," as well as for the growth of drug use in the US.

Mexico’s foreign policy chief spent the last few days negotiating on the issue in Washington.

According to the Mexican interior ministry, the country faced a huge inflow of migrants from Central America, the Caribbean and other regions seeking to cross its border with the United States. The ministry estimates their number to be about 300,000 only in the first three months of 2019.