Putin hopes US, North Korean leader will resume contacts on North Korea’s nuclear problem

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he hopes the leaders of the United States and North Korea, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, will ultimately resume contacts and will make progress on the path of settling North Korea’s nuclear problem.

"I hope very much that President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un will be able to resume contact in the near future and get this process moving," he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "We will help as much as we can."

"Now the process is proceeding in conformity with the roadmap suggested by Russia and China," he noted. "Generally speaking, we are satisfied with how the process is developing.".

Putin believes that the key role in resolving the North Korean nuclear program issue should be played by Pyongyang and Washington. "Of course, the main role should be played by the countries that are engaged in the main dispute, the United States and North Korea," the Russian leader underlined.