Kiev stands for ceasefire, but army will respond sternly to shelling — Zelensky

KIEV, June 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian diplomatic position on ceasefire in Donbass and return of detainees remains unchanged, the president’s press service issued a statement, published on Friday.

"The Ukrainian military forces will respond sternly and in accordance with the situation. At the same time, on the diplomatic level our stance on the need to introduce ceasefire and free detainees is solid and unchanged," he pointed out.

The president issued such a statement in view of the reports coming from the Ukrainian side that the army positions were shelled in the early hours of June 7, two Ukrainian servicemen died, while another eight were injured. At the same time, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that the Ukrainian units shelled the outskirts of Gorlovka with 122 mm munitions last night.