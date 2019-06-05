Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese president arrives in Moscow for state visit

World
June 05, 12:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Wednesday, Xi Jinping is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Share
1 pages in this article
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in the Russian capital for a state visit, a TASS correspondent has reported.

Read also

Xi cherishes close friendship with Putin

His plane has landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo 2 Airport. The Chinese leader will be greeted by the guard of honor, consisting of servicemen from all types of Russia’s Armed Forces. Xi Jinping will be met by Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Kozlov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov and Chinese envoy to Russia Li Hui.

On Wednesday, Xi Jinping is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Shortly after their talks in the Kremlin, the leaders will attend the official ceremony of handing over two Chinese giant pandas to the Moscow Zoo.

In the afternoon, Putin and Xi Jinping are due to attend a concert in the Bolshoi Theater on occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

On June 6-7, the Chinese leader will continue his program in St. Petersburg, where he will become a key guest at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy in June
2
Russia’s latest minesweeper to enter trials in June
3
Panda diplomacy: China’s bear pair to be unveiled to Moscow Zoo visitors
4
China to test-fire Russia’s newly supplied S-400 missiles in June, says source
5
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
6
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
7
UN chief to meet with Putin at SPIEF
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT