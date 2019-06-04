Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Xi cherishes close friendship with Putin

World
June 04, 19:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
© Fred Dufour/Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping regards Russian President Vladimir Putin as his closest and most reliable friend among foreign counterparts. "I cherish dearly our deep friendship," Xi told TASS and Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview ahead of his state visit to Russia.

"Since 2013, President Putin and I have met nearly 30 times on bilateral and multilateral occasions, and talked on the phone and written to each other many times. I keep fond memories of each interaction I had with President Putin. We have had in-depth and most wide-ranging exchanges on both major issues like the international situation, bilateral ties and governance, and more light-hearted topics like literature, art and sports. We have taken a high-speed train ride together, watched an ice hockey friendly between Chinese and Russian youth teams, exchanged phone calls and congratulatory messages on each other’s important festivals, and been awarded medals of the highest honor by each other’s countries…"

Read also
Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times

Xi said his engagement with President Putin relied on a high degree of mutual trust and a solid foundation of close friendship.

"We treat each other with respect, candor, understanding and trust. We share similar views on the international landscape and approaches to national governance," Xi said. "We both shoulder historical responsibilities for national development and rejuvenation. Most importantly, we share a high degree of consensus on the strategic significance of the China-Russia relationship and therefore the same resolve and desire to deepen and sustain its growth. I look forward to continued close interactions with President Putin. Together, we will take our bilateral ties to new heights and work tirelessly for the development and prosperity of our two great nations - China and Russia - and for the happy lives of our peoples," Xi said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
2
Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend
3
Work of Trump’s advisers on Venezuela raises questions, Lavrov says
4
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
5
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
6
Putin unveils memorial to heroic uprisings in Nazi death camps at Moscow’s Jewish Museum
7
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT