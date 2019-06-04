Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Militants shell nine Syrian settlements in 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

World
June 04, 23:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Head of the Russian reconciliation center Viktor Kupchishin said that the Russian military urge commanders of illegal armed units to stop staging provocations and join the process of peace settlement

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Militants in Syria have shelled the city of Hama and several settlements in the Latakia province in the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Major-General Viktor Kupchishin told reporters on Tuesday.

"During the day, militants have shelled the city of Hama, the settlements of Ain-al-Quantara, Sandjeka, Rois-Usleyman, Ruaset-Iskander, Safsafa, Darh-Abu-Asad, Kastal al-Bordzh and Jubb-al-Zarur in the Latakia province," Kupchishin said.

The Russian military urge commanders of illegal armed units to stop staging provocations and join the process of peace settlement, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning back to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.

