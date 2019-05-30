Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 200 refugees leave Syria’s Rukban camp in past day — Russian reconciliation center

World
May 30, 23:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Viktor Kupchishin said that refugees are leaving the Rukban camp via the humanitarian corridor and Jleb checkpoint

© Konstantin Machulsky/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. More than 200 refugees left the Syrian refugee camp Rukban on Wednesday, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

Read also

Escaping Rukban’s hell: Returning refugees get aid from Syrian government

"On May 29, as many as 202 refugees managed to leave the Rukban camp via the humanitarian corridor and Jleb checkpoint," he said, adding that these people were offered medical assistance and received sets of daily necessities and food products.

In all, a total of 13,539 people have left the Rukban camp via the Jleb checkpoint for the territory controlled by the Syrian authorities, he noted.

According to Kupchishin, the cities of Aleppo and Hama and a number of settlements in the Latakia and Hama governorates came under fire by milutants in the past day.

The Rukban refugee camp was set up at the Syrian-Jordanian border in 2014 after Jordan closed its border for security reasons. The humanitarian situation in the camp is nearly catastrophic as the adjacent area is controlled by illegal armed groups.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

