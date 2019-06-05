Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky invites NATO to hold Council session in Kiev

World
June 05, 0:09 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has invited NATO to hold a session at the level of ambassadors in Kiev.

"We look forward to the sesstion of the NATO Council in Ukraine," Zelensky told a press conference after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

NATO sometimes holds Council sessions at the level of ambassadors in capitals of partner countries. Such session are primarily of symbolic character and are aimed at expressing support and plans to continue developing cooperation with partner states. The last NATO Council session in a partner country was held in Ukraine in 2017.

Hungary currently tries to block the session of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the level of foreign ministers in protest against the Ukrainian language law. However, this will not hamper the NATO Council session in Ukraine since it will be held at the level of ambassadors.

