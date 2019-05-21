Ukraine, NATO sign contract to eliminate radioactive waste storage Tsibulyovo

KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. The signing of a contract within the framework of NATO’s trust fund for the elimination of the radioactive waste storage Tsibulyovo, in the Kirovograd Region, took place in Kiev on Tuesday, the press-service of Ukraine’s state agency for the management of the exclusion zone has said.

"The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has signed contractual documents with a contractor organization under the project of NATO’s trust fund for the burying radioactive waste kept at the Tsibulyovo facility of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry," the press-service’s news release says.

The contractor was selected in an international bidding contest. NT-Engineering emerged the winner.

NSPA General Manager Peter Dohmen voiced the certainty about the eventual success of what he described as vast and important work and expressed confidence in its eventual success. The 1.5 million-euro project is extended over 18 months. Germany is the main donor.

Several radioactive waste dumps were created in Ukraine in the 1960s-1990s. Ukraine assumed control of them in 1991. One is near Delyatin, the Ivano-Frankovsk Region, and another near Tsibulyovo, the Kirovograd Region. One radioactive waste storage is on the premises of a chemical plant in Donetsk in a territory beyond Kiev’s current control. One more facility in the area of the village of Vakulenchuk, the Zhitomir Region, was eliminated in 2016 under an agreement with NATO on the reburial of waste. Part of the spent sources of ionizing radiation were moved to a special combine in Kiev. Solid ionizing radiation sources, such as ferroconcrete structures and concrete-sealed liquid ionizing radiation sources were transported to the Buryakovka dump site in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.