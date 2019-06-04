Russia does not support UN draft resolution on situation in Syria's north-east — diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, June 4. /TASS/. Russia did not support the UN Security Council draft resolution on the situation in Syria's north-east put forward by Kuwait, Germany and Belgium, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement on Monday.

"We do not agree that the situation in the north-east can be considered separately from other regions in Syria," the mission said. "Moreover, the draft document completely ignored the fact that Idlib is controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group," the mission added.

"We regret that our colleagues in the UN Security Council have chosen a biased approach to the developments in Syria. The so-called humanitarian 'troika' did not express concerns when the coalition illegaly operating in Syria destroyed Khadjin or Baguz. The 'liberated' Raqqa still lies in ruins," the mission noted.

Last week Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin took part in the UN Security Council session on Syria. At the session, Vershinin reiterated adherence to the Russian-Turkish memorandum and stressed the importance of fighting against terrorist ogranizations remaining in Idlib.