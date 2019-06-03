Kremlin says terrorists’ positions in Idlib must be neutralized

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has explained that the necessary measures were being taken for neutralizing terrorists that were carrying out bombardments from Idlib.

"It goes without saying that bombardments by terrorists from Idlib are unacceptable and measures are being taken for neutralizing their fire emplacements," Peskov told the media. In this way he replied to US President Donald Trump’s call on Russia to stop bombing terrorists-held Idlib.

Peskov recalled that "in Idlib there remained a high concentration of terrorists and militants who attack civilian facilities and carry out aggressive operations against Russian military facilities. "This situation is unacceptable," he said.

"Russia maintains cooperation with Turkey, which is responsible for preventing such attacks [by terrorists] from Idlib," Peskov said. He recalled the Sochi agreements that were being implemented.

Tensions in Syria’s Idlib flared up at the beginning of May. Starting from May 21 militants have carried out daily massive attacks against the positions of government forces. The worst hostilities occurred in the area of Kafr Nabud. Also, terrorists have been regularly attacking Russia’s airbase Hmeymim. All of these attacks have been successfully repelled by air defense units.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia’s aerospace forces were dealing strikes exclusively against reconnaissance-confirmed targets.