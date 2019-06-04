Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat hurt in Kosovo incident recovering from injuries — Serbian ministry

World
June 04, 1:10 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov underwent a surgery at the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade

© EPA-EFE/STRINGER

BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), who was injured during the Kosovar police intrusion into northern municipalities, is recovering from his injuries, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Read also

UN clarifying details of Kosovo incident — spokesman

"UNMIK employee Mikhail Krasnoshchekov was visited at the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade by Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Serbian National Assembly Maja Gojkovic and Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin. They attested that the Russian diplomat is recovering from his injuries. He underwent surgery to fix the cheekbone fracture and prevent complicating disorders of bone and brain structures and the eye," the ministry said.

Volodin wished the Russian diplomat the soonest recovery and conveyed the words of support. "The United Nations must confirm that you, its employee, a diplomat, suffered injuries when you were on duty doing your best to see to it that the norms of international law were observed in Kosovo," he said. "You were performing your duty as our citizen and as a member of the UN mission."

In the morning of May 28, unrecognized Kosovo’s police intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija. Two Serbs were slightly injured in shootouts. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo’s police had detained 28 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). During the detention Krasnoshchekov suffered serious head and facial injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitroivica. Now he is receiving treatment at the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade.

United Nations
