Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants in Syria shell 13 settlements in past 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

World
June 03, 22:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Head of the Russian reconciliation center Viktor Kupchishin said that militants shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Idlib

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also

Over 200 refugees leave Syria’s Rukban camp in past day — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Mlilitants in Syria have shelled 13 settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Idlib in the last 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Tell al-Tut, Janajiq, Jubb al-Zarur, Beit Smayra, Roys Usleiman, Ach Baer, Jurin, Ruiset Iskander, Ayn al-Naur, Qastal al-Borj and Hamrat in the Latakia province, and Al-Wasita in the Idlib province," Kupchishin said.

He added that the Russian military calls upon commanders of illegal armed units to stop staging provocations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Chief of General Staff, NATO Supreme Allied Commander speak over phone
2
Sino-Russian relationship being affected by US sanctions, says Kremlin
3
Caspian Flotilla missile ship arrives in Sevastopol en route for Mediterranean
4
US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says
5
Kremlin not commenting on media reports about pullout of military advisers from Venezuela
6
Federation Council speaker considers Crimea to be one of Russia’s spiritual centers
7
Netherlands took note of Malaysian PM’s statement on MH17 crash, media report
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT