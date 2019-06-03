Militants in Syria shell 13 settlements in past 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Mlilitants in Syria have shelled 13 settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Idlib in the last 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Tell al-Tut, Janajiq, Jubb al-Zarur, Beit Smayra, Roys Usleiman, Ach Baer, Jurin, Ruiset Iskander, Ayn al-Naur, Qastal al-Borj and Hamrat in the Latakia province, and Al-Wasita in the Idlib province," Kupchishin said.

He added that the Russian military calls upon commanders of illegal armed units to stop staging provocations.