Top Ukrainian investigative official comments on cases against Poroshenko

KIEV, June 3. /TASS/. The criminal cases opened against former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko based on lawsuits filed by attorney Andrei Portnov could carry weight in court, Director of the State Investigative Bureau Roman Truba said.

"Lawsuits concerning crimes are registered automatically, this is what the law requires," he said, as cited by the Ukrainian News Agency. "I can’t talk about the conclusions that investigative teams have already drawn because the secrecy of the investigation must be maintained. However, in my view, given the arguments cited in the lawsuits, it is safe to assume that these cases have prospects in court," Truba added.

According to him, an investigation into the lawsuits is well underway.

"We will verify all facts that the lawsuits mention and, accordingly, gather evidence to prove the former president guilty or innocent. The public needs to have answers to all questions in the near future," the top investigative official pointed out.

At the same time, the Bureau director could not say when the investigation would be completed.

"Given the public’s response, we will try to provide it with answers as soon as possible. But it will certainly take more than a month," Truba noted.

Ukrainian lawyer Andrei Portnov, who used to serve as First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Office under Viktor Yanukovich, has filed four lawsuits against Poroshenko with the State Investigative Bureau. They concern high treason, money laundering, abuse of power, tax evasion and attempts to usurp judiciary authority.