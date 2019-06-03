Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top Ukrainian investigative official comments on cases against Poroshenko

World
June 03, 12:38 UTC+3 KIEV

The cases include high treason, money laundering, abuse of power, tax evasion and attempts to usurp judiciary authority

Share
1 pages in this article
Pyotr Poroshenko

Pyotr Poroshenko

© AP Photo/Michael Sohn

KIEV, June 3. /TASS/. The criminal cases opened against former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko based on lawsuits filed by attorney Andrei Portnov could carry weight in court, Director of the State Investigative Bureau Roman Truba said.

"Lawsuits concerning crimes are registered automatically, this is what the law requires," he said, as cited by the Ukrainian News Agency. "I can’t talk about the conclusions that investigative teams have already drawn because the secrecy of the investigation must be maintained. However, in my view, given the arguments cited in the lawsuits, it is safe to assume that these cases have prospects in court," Truba added.

Read also
Pyotr Poroshenko

Poroshenko in hot seat, as investigators launch probe into usurpation of power claims

According to him, an investigation into the lawsuits is well underway.

"We will verify all facts that the lawsuits mention and, accordingly, gather evidence to prove the former president guilty or innocent. The public needs to have answers to all questions in the near future," the top investigative official pointed out.

At the same time, the Bureau director could not say when the investigation would be completed.

"Given the public’s response, we will try to provide it with answers as soon as possible. But it will certainly take more than a month," Truba noted.

Ukrainian lawyer Andrei Portnov, who used to serve as First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Office under Viktor Yanukovich, has filed four lawsuits against Poroshenko with the State Investigative Bureau. They concern high treason, money laundering, abuse of power, tax evasion and attempts to usurp judiciary authority.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Caspian Flotilla missile ship arrives in Sevastopol en route for Mediterranean
2
Russia to launch 2 military communications satellites in 2019
3
Russian paratroopers to feature air defense reconnaissance module at Army-2019 forum
4
Russian space agency expects to continue rocket engine deliveries to US
5
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop bombing Syrian province of Idlib
6
FIFA Council to discuss Qatar preparations for World Cup
7
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop 'bombing' Syrian province of Idlib
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT