Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko in hot seat, as investigators launch probe into usurpation of power claims

World
May 31, 17:42 UTC+3 KIEV

Attorney Andrey Portnov, a former member of the Viktor Yanukovich team, has filed the relevan claim

Share
1 pages in this article
Pyotr Poroshenko

Pyotr Poroshenko

© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

KIEV, May 31. /TASS/. As a result of a claim filed by attorney Andrey Portnov, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an investigation against ex-President Pytor Poroshenko over accusations that he attempted to usurp power.

"My friends, I’d like to inform you that the SBI has begun a probe into Poroshenko’s seizure of power and refusal to obey court decisions in appointing members of the Supreme Council of Justice," Portnov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.
He also published a document saying the SBI had included his request in the unified register of pre-trial investigations.

"I am certain that if the SBI acts at a steady pace, Poroshenko may be sent to a detention center by the beginning of July," Portnov said.

On May 20, lawyer Andrei Portnov, a former member of the Viktor Yanukovich team, first deputy chief of Yanukovich’s staff, said he had filed several statements at the SBI to accuse Poroshenko of committing several crimes, including high treason, attempting to seize power and abuse of office.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
Russian embassy points to US media crusade to discredit Damascus with dubious evidence
3
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump
4
US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says
5
Russia wraps up experimental design work on upgrading airborne command posts
6
Russian patrol ship to monitor NATO drills in Bulgaria, says source
7
Poroshenko in hot seat, as investigators launch probe into usurpation of power claims
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT