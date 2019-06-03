Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop bombing Syrian province of Idlib

World
June 03, 3:19 UTC+3

US President called the events in Idlib a butchery

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called on Russia, the Syrian authorities, and Iran to stop bombing the territory of the Syrian province of Idlib, he wrote on Twitter.

"Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians. The World is watching this butchery. What is the purpose, what will it get you? STOP!" Trump wrote

Since the evening of May 21, militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia) have been launching massive attacks in the southern portion of the Idlib de-escalation zone on the government troops’ positions, using the armor, multiple launch rocket systems and suicide bombers’ vehicles.

In accordance with a decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey - the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - four de-escalation zones were set up in Syria in May 2017. They include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, Eastern Ghouta, as well as some areas in the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria. Damascus took control of three zones in 2014, but the fourth zone, covering the Idlib province and certain parts of the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, is still controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra.

On May 18, Syrian government forces unilaterally ceased fire in the area but militants continue to attack their positions.

