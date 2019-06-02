Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cooperation with Russia is major factor of Kazakhstan’s development, says Kazakh president

World
June 02, 23:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kazakh-Russian cooperation, which is based on the principles of strategic partnership and allied ties, is a major factor of success in Kazakhstan’s internal development", he stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev

Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev

© Pavel Alexandrov/TASS

TASS, June 2. Cooperation with Russia is a major factor for Kazakhstan’s domestic development, Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Sunday.

"Why do we speak about cooperation with Russia? Because it is not mere lofty words, it has a vast practical sense. The Kazakh-Russian cooperation, which is based on the principles of strategic partnership and allied ties, is a major factor of success in Kazakhstan’s internal development. I am confident of that," he stressed.

Speaking about his vision of his country’s future, he noted that it will be "a developed country with people who are people of civilization." "It is about educated youth feeling confident about their future. It is about people living in affluence. This is how I want to work to reach this goal. And it is quite reachable in favorable external environment," he said.

On April 9, Tokayev appointed early presidential elections on June 9. Candidates were nominated from April 9 through April 28, with the registration period being over on May 11. Now, the country is living through a canvassing campaign period that is to finish on June 8.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Syria’s air defenses hit enemy’s air targets near Damascus - SANA
3
Loss of gas transit, ban on oil export from Russia to spell trouble for Ukraine — official
4
Netherlands took note of Malaysian PM’s statement on MH17 crash, media report
5
White house tight-lipped on S-400 working group rumors
6
Japan gives up plans to sign agreement on peace treaty with Russia in June - paper
7
Elton John criticizes Russian distributor’s decision to cut scenes from Rocketman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT