Cooperation with Russia is major factor of Kazakhstan’s development, says Kazakh president

TASS, June 2. Cooperation with Russia is a major factor for Kazakhstan’s domestic development, Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Sunday.

"Why do we speak about cooperation with Russia? Because it is not mere lofty words, it has a vast practical sense. The Kazakh-Russian cooperation, which is based on the principles of strategic partnership and allied ties, is a major factor of success in Kazakhstan’s internal development. I am confident of that," he stressed.

Speaking about his vision of his country’s future, he noted that it will be "a developed country with people who are people of civilization." "It is about educated youth feeling confident about their future. It is about people living in affluence. This is how I want to work to reach this goal. And it is quite reachable in favorable external environment," he said.

On April 9, Tokayev appointed early presidential elections on June 9. Candidates were nominated from April 9 through April 28, with the registration period being over on May 11. Now, the country is living through a canvassing campaign period that is to finish on June 8.