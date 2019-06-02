Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Israel states that it shelled Syrian territory in response to attack from Syria

World
June 02, 7:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The news agency SANA earlier reported that three servicemen were killed and seven were injured in the attack

TASS, June 2. The Israel Defense Forces tweeted on Sunday that it attacked Syrian territory, noting that it did so in response to an attack from Syria.

"Last night, 2 rockets were launched from Syria to Israel, 1 landing within Israeli territory. In response, we struck a number of Syrian Armed Forces military targets," the Israel Defense Forces reported.

The news agency SANA earlier reported two missiles strikes out of Israel on the outskirts of the town of Quneitra (40 km southwest of Damascus). Three servicemen were killed and seven were injured in the attack, according to SANA.

