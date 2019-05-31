Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Turkish chiefs of general staff discuss ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

World
May 31, 23:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The situation in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone that is controlled by militants deteriorated dramatically in early May

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Measures needed to ensure ceasefire in the Syrian Idlib governorate were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Chiefs of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov and Yasar Guler, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss situation in Syria’s Idlib, Kremlin says

"Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov discussed with his Turkish counterpart, Army General Yasar Guler measures to cease fire in Idlib," the ministry said, adding that the telephone conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.

The situation in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone that is controlled by militants deteriorated dramatically in early May, with illegal armed groups staging daily attacks on the positions of the Syrian government army. Militants also regularly target the Russian military base at Hmeymim in the Latakia governorate. The base’s air defense systems repel these attacks.

Topics
Syrian conflict
