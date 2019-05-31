Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss situation in Syria’s Idlib, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed the situation in Syria’s Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The meeting discussed the situation in Idlib. In particular, they expressed concern about the ongoing terrorist shelling attacks," he said.

"The president informed the meeting’s participants about the bilateral meetings he had held on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan," Peskov added.

"Besides, the meeting’s participants exchanged views on matters related to artificial intelligence in light of Thursday’s meeting chaired by the president," the spokesman noted. "In addition, the country’s current social and economic issues were also discussed," he said.

The meeting involved Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Presidential Office Chief Anton Vaino, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin and Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.