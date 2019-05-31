Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky's actions show that he did not have a well-developed program — Russian official

World
May 31, 6:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said the Ukrainian election "was mostly against Poroshenko, not for Zelensky"

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. First actions of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky after the inauguration confirm that he did not have a well-developed program for governing the country and solving its problems, chairman of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestiya daily on Friday.

"The more time passes since the inauguration of the new president, the stronger suspicions are confirmed that he did not have a well-developed program and a consolidated team of like-minded people. The election was mostly against Poroshenko, not for Zelensky. We are now starting to observe the consequences of that," Kosachev said.

He stressed that Russia is ready for dialogue with Ukraine but Kiev should make the first step toward normalizing the relations between the two countries. "First of all, Kiev should recognize the crisis in Ukraine's south-east as an internal conflict, created and provoked by its policies, having nothing to do with Moscow. When this happens, Urkaine will see Russia as a constructive partner, in search for solutions to problems that will in the end restore the country's territorial integrity, but most importanly, will be accepted by residents of the south-eastern regions," Kosachev added.

