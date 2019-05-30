Injuries sustained by some civilians in Kosovo may point to attempted murder, says doctor

BELGARDE, May 30. /TASS/. The type of injuries that civilians sustained in the course of the special police operation in northern Kosovo are pointing to the fact that the police officers were trying to murder them, Director of the Clinic Center in Kosovska Mitrovica Milan Ivanovic said on Thursday.

"Out of eleven hospitalized people, four have face injuries, cheek, upper jaw and nose bone injuries, including the Russian diplomat. Some sustained rib fractures, the injuries were inflicted in the same way, which is telling that the violence was systematic and pre-planned. This is practically an attempted murder, because the consequences can be tragic when the butt of the weapon hits you in the face. And we cannot rule out that their condition will exacerbate," Ivanovic said.

According to the doctor, another few dozen of people with various injuries are hospitalized in the village of Zubin-Potok.

On the morning of May 28, the special forces of unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. The operation was conducted in violation of the existing agreements between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovar police special forces detained 28 people, including two UN employees, particularly, Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov,. On Wednesday, the Serbian Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported that more than 100 people suffered at the hands of Kosovo’s special police.