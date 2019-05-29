Russian Politics & Diplomacy
One person killed in shelling by militants in Syria — Russian reconciliation center

World
May 29, 23:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian reconciliation center said that in the last 24 hours, militants shelled 11 settlements in the Syrian province of Latakia and Hama

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. One woman was killed and three other local residents were injured in a shelling of the Skalbiya town in the Syrian province of Hama by militants, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Wednesday.

"Militants from terrorist groups Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) and Jaush al-Izza shelled the town of Skalbiya from multiple rocket launcher systems. As a result, one local woman was killed, and three other people were injured," Kupchishin said.

Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled 11 settlements in the provinces of Latakia and Hama, he added.

Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
