Syrian military kill 10 terrorists in Hama province when repelling attack

World
May 29, 1:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Head of the Russian reconciliation center Viktor Kupchishin said that over 20 militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group launched an attack at Kafr-Nbuda in the Hama province

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Syrian government forces have killed ten militants and destroyed a vehicle when repelling an attack by terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) in the Hama province, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Tuesday.

Up to 350 terrorists killed by Syrian army while repelling attacks in Hama governorate

"Over 20 militants from the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, supported by three cross-country vehicles with large-caliber machine guns installed on them, carried out an attack on the settlement of Kafr-Nbuda in the Hama province from the area of the Habit settlement," Kupchishin said.

"Rebuffing the attack, units of the Syrian government forces destroyed a pickup truck and about ten terrorists," he added.

Over the past 24 hours, the reconciliation center has carried out two humanitarian operations in the settlement of Harna (Damascus province) and Mazlum (Deir ez-Zor province), in which local residents received 1,000 food packages, Kupchishin added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning back to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.

Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
