Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saakashvili vows not to stand in parliamentary elections in Ukraine

World
May 29, 21:05 UTC+3

At the same time, hei said that he is ready to assist Vladimir Zelensky

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, May 29. /TASS/. Former Georgian President, ex-Governor of the Odessa Region Mikhail Saakashvili, who was granted his Ukrainian citizenship back on Tuesday, said that, for now, he is not planning to take part in the country’s political life.

After his arrival in Kiev, he said that he "is not looking for any positions in Ukraine." "I will not run in any elections and I haven’t had any talks about any appointments," he added.

Read also
Mikhail Saakashvili

Saakashvili wary of political career in Ukraine

"I need to have a look around," he continued. "I arrived in a new country. I have many supporters here and I admire the new President."

At the same time, Saakashvili said that he is ready to assist Vladimir Zelensky. "If he needs my advice, I will always lend a helping hand," he said. "And, of course, I will do my utmost to help the process of renewing the political elites in Ukraine, I will do everything possible so that many new people enter the political life.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Zelensky Mikheil Saakashvili
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
2
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
3
US-Russia direct communication lines for cyber incidents are operating, envoy says
4
Project for ruining canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church turns into dust — Patriarch Kirill
5
FIFA’s ex-chief Sepp Blatter plans to sue current President Gianni Infantino
6
Moscow expects UN’s response to Russian diplomat’s arrest in Kosovo
7
Skills of Russian tank operators demonstrated to European military attaches
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT