Saakashvili vows not to stand in parliamentary elections in Ukraine

KIEV, May 29. /TASS/. Former Georgian President, ex-Governor of the Odessa Region Mikhail Saakashvili, who was granted his Ukrainian citizenship back on Tuesday, said that, for now, he is not planning to take part in the country’s political life.

After his arrival in Kiev, he said that he "is not looking for any positions in Ukraine." "I will not run in any elections and I haven’t had any talks about any appointments," he added.

"I need to have a look around," he continued. "I arrived in a new country. I have many supporters here and I admire the new President."

At the same time, Saakashvili said that he is ready to assist Vladimir Zelensky. "If he needs my advice, I will always lend a helping hand," he said. "And, of course, I will do my utmost to help the process of renewing the political elites in Ukraine, I will do everything possible so that many new people enter the political life.".