Saakashvili wary of political career in Ukraine

World
May 29, 17:49 UTC+3 WARSAW

He believes that "it doesn’t end well"

Mikhail Saakashvili

Mikhail Saakashvili

© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

WARSAW, May 29. /TASS/. Former Georgian President, ex-Governor of the Odessa Region Mikhail Saakashvili said he is not willing to pursue a political career in Ukraine, as he believes "it doesn’t end well".

"I am very cautious about all posts, all proposals," he stressed on Wednesday at Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport ahead of his flight to Kiev. "I have no career goals in my life." "I just want to help the new team, the new wave that has now emerged in Ukraine," the politician added. "If my advice, my consultation or just my presence will be helpful to anybody, I will be doing it," he pointed out.

"But I am definitely not trying to obtain a cabinet position or some formal function because it doesn’t end well. I went through it myself," Saakashvili said. "I don’t have any specific plans now. I will be patiently studying the situation," he added. "I am open to helping, but I definitely don’t want to make a career now."

Mikhail Saakashvili

Saakashvili teases 'cautious' return to Ukrainian politics

According to him, the first thing he wants to do when in Ukraine is to meet with friends and fellows and spend some time with his family. In response to the question on a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Saakashvili underlined that it depends on the head of state, who doesn’t have much time."

At the same time, one of the Saakashvili-headed Movement of New Forces political party leaders David Sakvarelidze said earlier that the party had decided to take part in the snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21. Sakvarelidze added that Saakashvili only needs to arrive in Ukraine to take part in the election campaign.

On Wednesday, President Zelensky’s decree granted the Ukrainian citizenship back to Saakashvili. After that, Saakashvili said he would arrive in Kiev at 17:15 (local time) on Wednesday.

Mikheil Saakashvili
