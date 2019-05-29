Saakashvili returns to Ukraine

KIEV, May 29. /TASS/. Georgia’s former president, ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Region Mikhail Saakashvili returned to Kiev on Wednesday after his citizenship was restored the day before.

He flew in from Warsaw, where he had been deported in February 2018 following the then Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s decree to strip him of Ukrainian citizenship, a TASS correspondent reports from Borispol airport.

Ukraine’s new President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday, May 28, canceled his predecessor’s decision. Saakashvili himself regarded it as illegal and pressed for its reversal.