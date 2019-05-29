Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Saakashvili returns to Ukraine

World
May 29, 18:26 UTC+3 KIEV

He flew in from Warsaw, where he had been deported in February 2018 following Poroshenko’s decree to strip him of Ukrainian citizenship

KIEV, May 29. /TASS/. Georgia’s former president, ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Region Mikhail Saakashvili returned to Kiev on Wednesday after his citizenship was restored the day before.

He flew in from Warsaw, where he had been deported in February 2018 following the then Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s decree to strip him of Ukrainian citizenship, a TASS correspondent reports from Borispol airport.

Ukraine’s new President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday, May 28, canceled his predecessor’s decision. Saakashvili himself regarded it as illegal and pressed for its reversal.

Persons
Mikheil Saakashvili
