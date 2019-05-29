Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Butina to serve prison term in Tallahassee

World
May 29, 15:50 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Maria Butina was arrested in Washington DC on July 15, 2018

Maria Butina

Maria Butina

© Alexandria Detention Center via AP

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. Russian national Maria Butina will serve her 18-month sentence in the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security US federal prison for female inmates in Florida, according to the database of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

MARIA BUTINA'S CASE
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Russian foreign ministry to do its best to help Butina raise funds to pay her attorneys

Butina has been transferred from Alexandria jail, says attorney

Butina to be released from custody on November 5

Maria Butina, 30, was arrested in Washington DC on July 15, 2018 - prior to the Helsinki meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. The US Department of Justice said that she was suspected of acting "as an agent of Russia inside the United States by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation."

On December 13, Butina pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to violate the US law governing foreign agents operating in the country and signed a plea agreement. Butina had arrived in the United States for a course of studies. She did a master’s degree at American University, where she studied international relations.

Moscow insisted that Butina had been arrested on trumped-up charges and demanded her release.

