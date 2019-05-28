Ukrainian president to visit Brussels on June 4, media report

KIEV, May 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky plans to make a working visit to Brussels on June 4 to hold meetings with top EU officials, Ukraine's Radio Svoboda said on Tuesday.

"The visit will take place on June 4. Zelensky is expected to meet with top EU officials, including European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker," the radio station said.

In addition, Zelensky may also meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Vadim Pristaiko said on May 27 that Germany would be one of the first countries Zelensky would visit though a date for his visit hadn’t been finalized yet.