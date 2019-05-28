Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Unrecognized Kosovo’s police detain 28 in territory’s north, says President Vucic

World
May 28, 18:09 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The Serbian leader added that all nine civilians were detained in the village of Zubin-Potok for "resisting gunmen with bare hands"

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Police in unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the north of the autonomous Serbian territory to detain 28 people, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic told parliament on Tuesday.

"A total of 28 people were detained: 19 police and nine civilians. Of the 19 police eleven are Serbs, seven are Albanians and one Bosnian," Vucic said.

Moscow slams Russian diplomat’s detention in Kosovo as provocation

He added that all civilians were detained in the village of Zubin-Potok for "resisting gunmen with bare hands."

Unrecognized Kosovo’s crack police on Tuesday morning intruded into northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija. Two Serbs were slightly injured in shootouts. Vucic in a message to parliament said that Kosovo’s police had detained 23 people, including one Russian, Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Vucic said that at the moment of detention the Russian was beaten up. UNMIK said later the Russian had been released.

