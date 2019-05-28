Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kosovo remains source of instability in Balkans, Republika Srpska president says

World
May 28, 17:19 UTC+3 BELGRADE

According to Zeljka Cvijanovic, Kosovo police raids were "a forceful political action" aimed at intimidating the region’s Serb population

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The unrecognized Kosovo remains a constant source of instability in the Balkans region, Zeljka Cvijanovic, the President of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, said on Tuesday, commenting on the rising tensions in Kosovo.

"The unrecognized Kosovo undoubtedly is a serious source of instability in the Western Balkans, it is a territory where human rights and the rights of a nation are being violated and a territory that operates beyond the political and economic rules of the civilized world. It remains like this with the support of a part of the international community," she said.

According to Cvijanovic, Kosovo police raids were "a forceful political action" aimed at intimidating the region’s Serb population.

Read also

Russian detained in Kosovo has been set free, UN Secretariat confirms

On Tuesday morning, Kosovo police special force intruded into the region’s mostly Serb-populated northern municipalities, which triggered outrage from the Kosovo Serbs. Two Serbs suffered light wounds in shootouts.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the country’s parliament that Kosovo police had detained 23 people, including a Russian member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Mikhail Krasnoshchekov. According to Vucic, the Russian was beaten during the detention. The UNMIK said alter that the Russian staff member had been released.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Spanish ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over top diplomat’s remarks
2
Biggest emerald in 30 years found at Mariinsky mine in Urals
3
Serbian army put on full combat alert over Kosovo situation — media
4
Ukraine to seek international status for Kerch Strait — Foreign Ministry
5
India’s Air Force to arm Russian-made Su-30MKI fighters with BrahMos-A missiles
6
Putin, Vucic hash over Russia-Serbia cooperation
7
Russian diplomat remains in intensive care in Kosovo’s hospital
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT