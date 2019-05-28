Kosovo remains source of instability in Balkans, Republika Srpska president says

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The unrecognized Kosovo remains a constant source of instability in the Balkans region, Zeljka Cvijanovic, the President of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, said on Tuesday, commenting on the rising tensions in Kosovo.

"The unrecognized Kosovo undoubtedly is a serious source of instability in the Western Balkans, it is a territory where human rights and the rights of a nation are being violated and a territory that operates beyond the political and economic rules of the civilized world. It remains like this with the support of a part of the international community," she said.

According to Cvijanovic, Kosovo police raids were "a forceful political action" aimed at intimidating the region’s Serb population.

On Tuesday morning, Kosovo police special force intruded into the region’s mostly Serb-populated northern municipalities, which triggered outrage from the Kosovo Serbs. Two Serbs suffered light wounds in shootouts.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the country’s parliament that Kosovo police had detained 23 people, including a Russian member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Mikhail Krasnoshchekov. According to Vucic, the Russian was beaten during the detention. The UNMIK said alter that the Russian staff member had been released.