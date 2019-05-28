Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian detained in Kosovo has been set free, UN Secretariat confirms

World
May 28, 16:45 UTC+3

Mikhail Krasnoshchekov has reportedly been beaten up at the moment of detention

© EPA-EFE/STRINGER

UNITED NATIONS, May 28. /TASS/. Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a member of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo UNMIK, has been released, the UN Secretary General’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told TASS on Tuesday.

"It has been confirmed that the Russian staff member has been released," he said.

Kosovo police raid north, put 23 into custody, says Serbian president

Special police units of unrecognized Kosovo on Tuesday morning intruded into northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija. Two Serbs were slightly injured in shootouts. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in a message to legislators said that Kosovo’s police had detained 23 people, including Russia’s Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the UN mission in Kosovo. Vucic said that at the moment of detention the Russian was beaten up. According to the UN mission Krasnoshchekov is now in hospital.

The Russian embassy in Serbia strongly condemned the intrusion of Kosovo’s forces into the north of Kosovo and Metohija and demanded Krasnoshchekov’s immediate release.

