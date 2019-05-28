Kosovo’s PM promises to study case of Russian’s detention under international law

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj promised to study the case of the detention of a member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchyokov, in compliance with international conventions. He also stated that Russia is involved in the destabilization of the situation in the region, he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Kosovo institutions will treat the case of the Russian ‘diplomat’ in accordance with international conventions. Kosovo and regional countries are familiar with the Russian agenda to destabilize our region," he wrote.

President of unrecognized Kosovo Hashim Thaci earlier explained UN Mission employee Krasnoshchyokov’s detention by the fact that he allegedly "tried to hamper the police action."

On Tuesday morning, Kosovo’s special operations troops infiltrated Kosovo and Metohija’s northern municipalities. Two Serbs were lightly injured in the shootout. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated in his address to the MPs that the Kosovo police special operations unit detained 23 people, including Mikhail Krasnoshchyokov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo. The Serbian president reported that the Russian was beaten during the detention. Later the UNMIK reported that the Russian citizen was released. The UN Secretariat confirmed the information about the Russian’s release in Kosovo.