Russian citizen, UNMIK member released in Kosovo - mission’s statement

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. One of the two members of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo UNMIK, Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, has been released, UNMIK’s press-service said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the mission declared that two UN employees had been detained in the north of Kosovo and Metohija by Kosovo’s police. The mission’s chief Zahir Tanin called for the detainees’ immediate release.

Special police forces of unrecognized Kosovo intruded into northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija on Tuesday morning. Two Serbs were injured in shootouts. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic told the legislators Kosovo’s police detained 23 people, including Russia’s Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a member of the UN mission in Kosovo.