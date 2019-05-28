Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kosovar authorities striving to kick Serbs out of Kosovo and Metohija — BiH Presidency

World
May 28, 15:48 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Chairman of the Presidency Milorad Dodik said taht this is a fight against the Serbs’ staying in Kosovo and Metohija and "an attempt to instigate a new exodus"

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik

© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The special forces’ operation of the Kosovar police in the north of Kosovo is aimed at driving Serbs away from the autonomous province, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said on Tuesday.

"It is clear that it is not an event in the fight against crime. This is a fight against the Serbs’ staying in Kosovo and Metohija and an attempt to instigate a new exodus," the politician said.

On Tuesday morning, the special forces of the unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovar police special forces detained 23 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

