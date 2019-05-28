Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria’s president appoints Hartwig Loger as acting chancellor

World
May 28, 13:35 UTC+3

Hartwig Loger will govern the cabinet of ministers for several days, until the president finds a new candidate

Share
1 pages in this article
Hartwig Loger

Hartwig Loger

© EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

VIENNA, May 28. /TASS/. President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen dismissed government ministers headed by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday and ordered them to serve as acting ministers until an interim government of the republic is formed. The president also appointed Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor of Austria Hartwig Loger as acting Chancellor of Austria, as Kurz had refused to serve as acting Chancellor.

Read also
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Austrian president to dismiss Sebastian Kurz's cabinet on May 28

The ceremony was held in the Austrian president’s chancellery in Vienna. Sebastian Kurz attended it.

The reshuffling in the Austrian government occurred after the National Council (the lower house of parliament) had voted no-confidence to Kurz’s cabinet of ministers on May 27 in light of the governmental crisis amid former Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache’s vociferous resignation.

Loger’s duties

Acting Chancellor Hartwig Loger, who served as Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance, will govern the cabinet of ministers for several days, until the president finds a better candidate for the post of acting chancellor. Loger will not be able to occupy this post for long, because Kurz’s government received a no-confidence motion in the parliament.

As soon as the president chooses a new acting chancellor, the latter will have to suggest the president a new team of ministers for approval that will provide the working capability of the interim government until an early election to the parliament is September. Van der Bellen promised to form an interim government in a week.

In the near future, Loger, aged 53, will represent Austria at the EU summit in Brussels. Earlier, Loger earlier occupied the post of Minister of Finance in Kurz’s government for 17 months and was also nominated by him to the post of vice chancellor following Heinz-Christian Strache’s vociferous resignation. Before coming to Kurz’s government, Loger was not a politician, but a financier. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Austria’s largest insurance company UNIQA in 2011-2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kosovo police detain Russian employee of UN mission
2
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
3
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
4
Press review: US not seeking regime change in Iran and voter turnout sways EU election
5
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
6
Russia extends service life for SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs to over 36 years
7
Serbian army put on full combat alert over Kosovo situation — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT